DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $273.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00302050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.01772816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00152847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

