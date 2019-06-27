Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

DOCU traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 2,514,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.47. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,452 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Docusign by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

