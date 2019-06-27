Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $6,062,587.43 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,015,729.68.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,046,378.72.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,050,716.60.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 29,200 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,898,292.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $6,572,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 96,567 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,298,099.74.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.