DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 220,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

