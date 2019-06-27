Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

DNKN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at $500,149.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

