Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Dyadic International, Inc (OTCMKTS:DYAI)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.51. 121,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 96,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dyadic International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyadic International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

