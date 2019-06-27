Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of EGBN opened at $53.28 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

