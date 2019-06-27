Edward Dale Ok Buys 20,000 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) Stock

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) Senior Officer Edward Dale Ok bought 20,000 shares of TransGlobe Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,403.93.

TGL stock opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$5.45.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.