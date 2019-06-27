electrumdark (ELD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,180.00

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, electrumdark has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One electrumdark token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly. electrumdark has a total market capitalization of $77,060.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.01699015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000493 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.