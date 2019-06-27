ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.16

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

