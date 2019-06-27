Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Trading Up 0.5%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 17,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,907,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

