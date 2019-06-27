Elysian Price Down 3.5% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $158,408.00 and $185,999.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. During the last week, Elysian has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00302602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.01758352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00155900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019845 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Liquid and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

