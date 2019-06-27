Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 5.1%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 3,765,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,635,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Svb Leerink cut shares of Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

