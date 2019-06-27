Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 58,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Holdings Lp Enviva acquired 1,681,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $49,999,988.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 17,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 363.38%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

