EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,450,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Jason Harman sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 297,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

