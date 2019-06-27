EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $266,133.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $266,133.00 and approximately $6,486.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.78 or 0.05884237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000108 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013509 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

