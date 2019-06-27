Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.90 ($35.93).

EVK opened at €24.85 ($28.90) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.96.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

