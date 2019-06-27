eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $167,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $167,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.