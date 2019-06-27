Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ferguson to an “add” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,980 ($78.14) to GBX 5,430 ($70.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ferguson to an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,810 ($75.92) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,650 ($86.89) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,859.57 ($76.57).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 5,638 ($73.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a one year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.