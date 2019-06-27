First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 8,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 6,949 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $150,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,921 shares of company stock worth $193,532.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

