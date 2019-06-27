First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

FCF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 492,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 900,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.