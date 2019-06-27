First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of FDEF opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $45,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 164,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

