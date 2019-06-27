Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.