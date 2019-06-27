Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Up 6.4%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 335,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 436,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

