Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading 14.7% Higher

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 212,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 208,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

FRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

