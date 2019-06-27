Frank Marzoli Sells 100,000 Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,293,037.50.

Frank Marzoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of Royal Nickel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$53,000.00.

RNX stock opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Royal Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $396.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

