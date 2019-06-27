FREE Coin (FREE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $7,987.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00299507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.01738679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00151847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000538 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

