FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Burwell Gunn acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,152 shares of company stock worth $112,346 and sold 10,328 shares worth $174,297.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

