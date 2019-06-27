FY2019 EPS Estimates for Parsons Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsons in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $904.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

