G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

GTHX stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

