Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 944,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 741,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.79 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Mairs & Power INC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

