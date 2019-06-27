General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of GE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

