General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.32-3.38 EPS.

GIS opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,221.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

