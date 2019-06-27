Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 867868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

