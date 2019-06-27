Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.00. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 30,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.60.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.