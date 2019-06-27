GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Up 5.2%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.70. 1,286,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 576,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $749.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 428,497 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in GMS by 607,075.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 376,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 376,387 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $5,043,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 281,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

