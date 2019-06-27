Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.55. Gold Fields shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 8,288,964 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,944,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,316,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,173,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,214,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,567 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

