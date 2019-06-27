Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million and a PE ratio of 17.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.15 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

