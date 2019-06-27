GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.93 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,111.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 9,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,400. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.69. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $474.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.