Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.96

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and traded as low as $215.30. Greencore Group shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 1,163,102 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital raised shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The firm has a market cap of $973.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

