Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Buys $20,240.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg bought 920 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GO opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

