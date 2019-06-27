Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Up to $32.98

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $32.98. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 11,557 shares changing hands.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

