Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

Shares of WWE opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 341.7% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,538,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

