Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 6.1%

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.19. 540,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 268,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

HROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $195.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 100.84% and a net margin of 65.84%. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.