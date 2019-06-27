HC Wainwright Analysts Give Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) a $25.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock worth $1,412,101. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

