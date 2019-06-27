Head to Head Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and First Advantage Bancorp (NASDAQ:FABK)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 17.81% 9.33% 0.94% First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.35 $7.04 million N/A N/A First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats First Advantage Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First Advantage Bancorp

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

