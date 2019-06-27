Head to Head Contrast: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $154.58 million 2.12 -$44.39 million $1.38 4.62 Starwood Property Trust $1.11 billion 5.77 $385.83 million $2.11 10.82

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 16.33% 1.69% Starwood Property Trust 30.74% 10.53% 0.77%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

