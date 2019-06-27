Head-To-Head Review: Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) versus Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 5.32 $1.62 billion $4.35 37.43 Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 13.76% 50.53% 5.68% Marin Software N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marin Software does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 4 6 0 2.60 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $165.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

