Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 325,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

HSII traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,688. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.