Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

MLHR stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 2,999,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,781.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 289.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1,444.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 372,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

